Yulia Navalnaya Speaks

Alexei Navalny’s widow (assuming the Russian government’s announcement of his death is true) was at a security conference in Germany when she got the news. She delivered these impromptu remarks to that group:

Vice president Kamala Harris reportedly was in the audience. It occurs to me that Harris would never have been capable of delivering such a powerful, coherent statement, let alone doing so under such tragic and emotional circumstances. Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to arrange a swap.

Navalny’s death is also an appropriate occasion to note how foolish Donald Trump has been in displaying an ambivalent attitude toward Vladimir Putin, periodically paying him backhanded compliments. He has gotten no benefit from his seeming sympathy with the Russian dictator, and he now leaves the field clear for hacks like Joe Biden to deliver the obvious, and entirely appropriate, denunciations of Putin. But then, unforced errors are Trump’s specialty.