Just Another Day at the (Poison) Ivy leagues

I’ve been quipping for a while that it must be awfully depressing these days for the climate cultists heading out to block a road or yell at some politician, only to find the pro-Hamas anti-Semites got up earlier than they did and beat them to it. But some climatistas are not taking this lying down—that is until someone makes them lie down, as in this clip from Harvard:

BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick fuck. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs. pic.twitter.com/1ajrQsKnbJ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) March 1, 2024

The Harvard Crimson headline is heart-warming:

Climate Protester Thrown to the Ground After Interrupting Joe Manchin’s Harvard IOP Talk An aide to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) threw a climate action protester to the ground following a confrontation at a Harvard Institute of Politics event Friday morning. The incident came just minutes after at least six protesters from Climate Defiance — a climate advocacy group — interrupted a talk Manchin was delivering at the Harvard Kennedy School. The protesters criticized Manchin’s support of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a controversial 300-mile natural gas pipeline in West Virginia that has been condemned by environmentalists. “You sold our futures and got rich doing it, you sick fuck,” one person shouted, prompting Manchin to stand up from his chair to face the protester.

Meanwhile, across campus at Harvard Law School, this happened:

Skadden is one of the firms that signed a letter to Harvard last fall expressing concern about antisemitism on its campus. When lawyers from the firm visited Harvard Law today, students accused them of supporting apartheid and being complicit in genocide. pic.twitter.com/4riq3gT9sY — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 1, 2024

Down at Penn, a similar story:

Pro-Palestinian protestors interrupt Jameson at Board of Trustees meeting, forcing adjournment Interim President Larry Jameson’s first University Board of Trustees meeting as president adjourned within minutes on Friday after protestors disrupted the meeting. The Board of Trustees meeting was scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Inn at Penn. At 11:33 a.m., a group of 12 pro-Palestinian protestors affiliated with the Freedom School for Palestine started calling for “endowment transparency.” Their chants went on for four minutes, until the Board of Trustees meeting was adjourned at 11:37 a.m, having quickly passed its agenda items.

Meanwhile, down the road at Yale, a Communist group (seriously?) disrupted a lecture by historian Timothy Snyder, who is a left-leaning and rabid anti-Trumper, but apparently that’s not enough for self-styled Communists:

Timothy Snyder evacuated his “Hitler, Stalin, and Us” lecture on Thursday afternoon after a Communist activist group entered the classroom and would not leave. Around 10 demonstrators affiliated with the Revolutionary Communist Party showed up at the classroom in William Harkness Hall five minutes after the start of class and began shouting at Snyder while holding up signs and recording students. . . The demonstrators walked into the back of class and held up signs while Raymond Lotta, the group’s leader, declared, “No class as usual today!” Lotta called on Snyder to condemn the United States for its support of Israel’s military offensive against Hamas in Gaza and accused him of “brainwashing” students with “anti-communism.”

