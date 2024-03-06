Posted on March 6, 2024 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Deaths of Despair

The term “deaths of despair” has caught on in recent years, brought out into the mainstream from academic and specialized literature such as Anne Case and Angus Deaton’s Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism. And the problem of drug overdose deaths was already becoming an issue on the campaign trail as far back as the Obama years. And yet the problem has only gotten worse:

