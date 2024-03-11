The Daily Chart: Why We Have a Border Problem

As mentioned here before, Democrats used to be fairly robust in their opposition to open borders and unchecked illegal immigration, as recently as the Clinton years. But then someone got the bright idea that since immigration had helped to flip California from a red state in presidential elections to a blue state across the board, imagine how much power Democrats could grasp if the California story was repeated across the entire country! (But don’t dare say “Replacement Theory,” because that’s raaaccisttt. Besides, it is a misnomer: it should be called “Replacement Fact.”)

Here’s what the shift in opinion looks like: