The Week in Pictures: Bang-Pop Edition

The week began with a big bang—the Supreme Court ruling 9 – 0 that Trump had to stay on the ballot, which caused liberal heads to explode and enough tears to irrigate California for a month. One of the heads (or what’s left of it) that exploded was Joe Biden’s, who popped off in a speech that left the impression he must have dipped deeply into Hunter’s stash.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.