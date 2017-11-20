Franken’s non-denial

I always suspected there was more going on at the Minnesota State Fair than the livestock shows, butter sculptures, and other wholesome stuff described (at least until recently) in John’s reports. Now I know.

I know that Al Franken was grabbing women’s butts because of his response to Lindsay Menz’s allegation that he grabbed hers. Franken said:

I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.

Here’s what a guy who didn’t use state fair photos as an opportunity for unwanted sexual touchings would have said:

I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people. I don’t remember taking this picture, but I certainly can say that when I take these pictures, I never do what Ms. Menz alleges, nor do I engage in any improper touchings.

That Franken didn’t issue such a denial says one of two things: (1) he is unwilling to lie or (2) he’s afraid to lie because he knows there are other women who might well come forward.

My money is on (2). Either way, Menz’s allegation must be taken as true.