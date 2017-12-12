Report: White House trying to sneak LGBT activist through committee

Earlier today, I reported on President Trump’s re-nomination of Chai Feldblum as EEOC commissioner. Feldblum is an LGBT activist and the architect of the Obama administration’s radical LGBT agenda, including its policy mandating that transgender individuals can use the restroom of their choice. She believes that in almost all cases where the sexual liberty of gays conflicts with religious belief, “sexual liberty should win because that’s the only way that the dignity of gay people can be affirmed in any realistic manner.”

Now, a source tells me that the White House is pushing to have the Senate committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions vote Feldblum out of committee tomorrow during executive session. If this occurs, I’m told it will be with no hearing, no interview by the Committee, and possibly with no completed FBI investigation (this is not clear).

In fact, Feldblum’s re-nomination is barely public knowledge. Bloomberg reported it in the subscription-only Daily Labor Report. I can’t find any report of her nomination on the internet, other than mine.

It’s obvious what’s going on. Team Trump has nominated a leading LGBT activist whose views are antithetical to those of most social conservatives and is trying to smuggle her across the finish line before the Christmas recess — and, above all, before members of Trump’s base catch on.

Meanwhile, conservative nominees for key administration positions are cooling their heels hoping to be confirmed by the end of the coming Winter.

What is Trump getting in exchange for his exertions on behalf of Feldblum? I’m told that Sen. Schumer has agreed to expedite a vote on Trump’s two nominees to the EEOC — Janet Dhillon and David Gade — both of whom would be confirmed without any deal.

Gade, is a disabled war veteran. He was twice wounded during service in Iraq, which led to the loss of his right leg. Gade had 40 surgeries and spent six months in a hospital. I doubt even the Democrats were going to delay his confirmation for long.

In essence, if my source is correct, Trump has traded getting Dhillon and Gade a month or so early for five years of the ultra-radical Feldblum. Where’s the art in that deal?