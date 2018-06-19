Strzok escorted from FBI building

The FBI reportedly escorted Peter Strzok out of its building today. Strzok remains an FBI employee, pending the outcome of a disciplinary review.

That’s as it should be. Strzok shouldn’t be fired without due process.

However, I’m not sure why it took so long to kick him out of the building. His email messages, on their face, should have been sufficient to have him placed him on administrative leave (or whatever leave he’s now on) even without the inspector general’s report.

Here’s an interesting and sometimes overlooked fact about Strzok: he’s not a liberal. In his emails, Strzok describes himself as a conservative Democrat. There is the suggestion that he supported John Kasich for president in 2016.

Here we see confirmation that hatred of Donald Trump and the desire to resist his presidency were (are) not confined to the left. In the Washington D.C. area, and especially within what’s called the deep state, this hatred and desire extends beyond conservative Democrats to many Republicans, including some conservatives.

Does it extend to Robert Mueller? I don’t know. But we should not assume it doesn’t merely because he’s a Republican.