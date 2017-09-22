Chardonnay Or Vodka?

You may have seen this tweet by Razor:

Find a love that looks at you the way the press looks at Hillary. pic.twitter.com/KxPXNpWl5n — Razor (@hale_razor) September 6, 2016

I might have expected that losing would dim the press’s affection for Hillary, but I would have been wrong. Losing the election produced sympathy, not contempt. Thus Hillary’s book tour for What Happened has been a love-fest. Apparently there is not a single reporter in America willing to ask Hillary whether she has considered the possibility that she lost because she was a lousy candidate.

Grabien has produced this montage of interviewers taking it easy on Mrs. Clinton. It is nauseating and hilarious at the same time: