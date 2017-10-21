Mapping the massacre

A New York Times team including Malachy Browne, Drew Jordan, Nicole Fineman and Chris Cirillo has produced a video that maps a timeline of the Las Vegas massacre: “The shots began at 10:05. Twelve bursts of gunfire later, police broke down Stephen Paddock’s door at the Mandalay Bay. Using forensic analysis, The Times mapped 30 videos that show a vivid picture of what happened that night.” The Times has posted the video here and also made the video embeddable. I have posted it below.

The Times does not specifically address the controversy surrounding the alterations in the timeline regarding Jesus Campos. Rather, the video maps his activity in the corridor during the massacre.

We remain far from a definitive account of the massacre. It remains a riddle wrapped inside an enigma.