Posted on November 6, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Crime

Johnnie Langendorff, take 2

Rich Lowry has posted another interview with our man Johnnie Langendorff, who answered the call in Sutherland Springs yesterday (video below). Rich salutes him “as one of the heroes” to emerge from the church shooting massacre. The interview gives us another take on self-help, Texas style, and a small ray of sunshine on a sad day for the United States. The Washington Post’s Kyle Swenson has more here.

