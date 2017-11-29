Posted on November 29, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

The New York Times Lobbies for the Democratic Party

I’m not easily shocked these days, but what the New York Times did today was stunning. It lobbied against the Republican tax bill via Twitter. These are some of the Times editorial board’s tweets from earlier today:

This is known as “grass roots lobbying.” The Times urged readers to contact a number of senators who, it presumably thought, are likely to waver:

It goes on and on. I’m not sure I have ever seen a newspaper engage in grass roots lobbying. Everyone has long known that the Times is a Democratic Party paper, but this is ridiculous. The Times has abandoned any pretense of doing journalism, and has nakedly joined the political fray on behalf of its party. Grass roots lobbying is regulated by the federal government and by most states; it would be interesting to know what the Times has done by way of legal compliance.

Via Twitchy.

