Jim Jordan Makes the Case Against the FBI and Peter Strzok [Updated]

If you want to understand the news that has been swirling around the FBI’s Peter Strzok, who played a key role in both the Hillary Clinton email investigation and Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging Russia probe (including interviewing General Flynn), you should watch this riveting seven-minute video of Congressman Jim Jordan interrogating FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier today. Wray was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan does a beautiful job of tying together the Strzok-related stories that have bubbled to the surface in recent days. He keeps it clean, too, not even mentioning that Strzok’s anti-Trump messages were exchanged with his illicit lover, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who also was discharged from Mueller’s team. Jordan expresses the suspicion that Strzok, on behalf of the FBI, collaborated with the Clinton campaign and, ultimately, Russian sources to produce the fake Trump dossier. Jordan further suspects that it was Strzok, a virulent Trump-hater, who took the false Russian information in the dossier and dressed it up as a FISA court application, which in turn generated an order allowing the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign. Wray refuses to comment.

Jordan acts like he knows something we don’t. If he is right, this is the biggest scandal in American political history:

UPDATE: Andy McCarthy asks a question that I, too, have wondered about: why can’t Jeff Sessions, or Donald Trump, simply order the FBI to comply with Congressional requests for information, and fire anyone who disobeys?

Love my friends @jhinderaker & @Jim_Jordan, but elephant in room here is POTUS could order that FISA application be disclosed to Congress. Why beat up Wray? Why not ask why POTUS not disclosing info that would prove dossier misused? https://t.co/KNI2vyYzlZ via @powerlineUS — Andrew C. McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 8, 2017

Maybe there is a good answer, but I have no idea what it could be.