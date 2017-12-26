Meet Robert Strong

Robert Strong is the Los Angeles psychologist who “claims to have left the festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin that spurred a Secret Service investigation, billing it as a political protest against the recently passed tax bill.” Here I am quoting from Emily Alpert Reyes’s Los Angeles Times story.

Robert Strong, in other words, is the face of the Resistance as it presents itself among the Democrats and their mainstream media adjunct. Strong’s feat, one might say, gives expressive form to the hysteria supported by Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Indeed, Strong himself proclaims the art of his feat. He calls it an “act of political theater” meant to inspire others to step up their activism.

Somehow I doubt that Strong will be given the renown he has earned. The media coverage devoted to Strong’s feat appears to be limited. The Los Angeles Times credits AL.com with first identifying Strong as the perpetrator in this story. A Google search on Robert Strong turns up very little in the way of coverage of this illustrative story.

The Secret Service has so far declined to confirm that Strong is the artist. We learn from the Reyes’s cautious Times story that Strong is “a Kentucky native now living in L.A.” who “appears to have enthusiastically documented the act on Twitter and Facebook, posting photos of himself with a shovel and a Santa-spangled box full of manure and describing it as a ‘Secret Santa project.’”

Psychologist Strong, like his colleagues among the Resistance, appears to be nuts. He likens himself to the biblical prophets of old. Yesterday he posted his Christmas sermon on YouTube. (Reyes links to it in her story.) In it Strong declared himself “the prophet of poo.” Invoking Martin Luther, he proclaimed that he nailed “95 feces onto the gate of the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.” In Robert Strong the man and the moment have met.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit.

UPDATE: I see that Drudge has now picked up on the story, linking to an unilluminating three-paragraph AP placeholder. Drudge also links to fuller stories posted by Reuters and, of course, the Daily Mail.