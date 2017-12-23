Not the end of the world as we know it, maybe

Can fans of Bernie Sanders be persuaded to support elements of the GOP tax bill that was just enacted despite the Democrats’ visions of the apocalypse? It seems impossible, but Ami Horowitz may have have opened a few minds of Sandernistas waking the streets of the East Village by creatively ascribing them to Sanders (video below). I’m not sure Ami persuaded anyone on lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, but perhaps there is hope for the future. I guess we’ll find out early next year if Democrats can persuade working voters that their paychecks aren’t larger next year. Still, one can reasonably infer that Republicans might win the argument if they can get the word out about what they have done and why they did it as the evidence supporting it begins to materialize.
