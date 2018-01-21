Clueless at CNN

Maeve Reston, a national politics reporter at CNN, complained today that “when you talk to people about Russia — and that’s all we talk about at CNN basically — they say they don’t care.” Reston attributed the nation’s indifference to the fact that the matter of alleged collusion between President Trump and Russia “doesn’t have any effect on their lives.”

That’s one theory. Here’s mine. CNN and other anti-Trump news outlets have been talking ad nauseam about alleged collusion for more than a year but have failed to provide any reason to believe collusion occurred.

In other words, the problem for CNN isn’t that the public doesn’t care about collusion with Russia. The problem is it doesn’t care about a collusion story that, from all that appears now, lacks a factual basis.

CNN has tantalized the viewing public with intimations of collusion but, night-after night, week-after week, failed to deliver. Naturally, the public long ago lost interest.

In the unlikely event that Robert Mueller and his team of Trump-haters come up with evidence that backs a Trump-Russia collusion story, I’m pretty sure the American public will be interested. I certainly will be.

Until then, it’s unreasonable to expect all but anti-Trump partisans to care about the story at this point.

Via Chuck Ross at the Daily Caller.