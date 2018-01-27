The Week in Pictures: iPod Edition

The passage of a week has done nothing to diminish the runaway mania over Tide Pods, but I’m starting to think this is a clever ploy to boost their overall sales. Procter and Gamble has been through this kind of mania before: anyone remember the fuss 25 years ago over the supposed Satanic P & G logo? The solution is obvious: P&G should rename their product and call them “iPods,” release them in apple red, and watch people line up down the block to buy and eat them. Just giving Darwinism a little extra help. (And repeat after me: “Milk the soft power dividend!” I’m determined not to let that phrase die out.)
