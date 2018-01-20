The Week in Pictures: Pod People Edition

It has been said that the rising millennial generation is even worse than the baby boomers for their narcissism, self-indulgence, and conformity. Analogizing them to the pod people of science fiction seems appropriate. But then you learn that it may be the correct literal description: apparently eating Tide laundry detergent pods is a “thing” among the millennials (though from what I can gather, there are only 39 confirmed cases of this, but that’s enough for a media panic). Pro tip: stick to LSD, like the baby boomers did, if you want to experience stomach churning psychadelic colors. But you’re still a bunch of pod people! Meanwhile, “milk the soft power dividend!” And let’s start with some government shutdown cocktails.
