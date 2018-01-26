Who Cares What Chuck Schumer Thinks About Immigration?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he rejects President Trump’s compromise proposal on immigration, which would trade legalization of certain illegal aliens for important reforms in our legal immigration system, plus the wall. The press is treating Schumer’s obstinacy as a big deal, but is it? Senator Tom Cotton says No:

Memo to media: Schumer & Durbin aren't necessary for any immigration bill. It would be as if Gang of 8 thought they had to get approval of McConnell & Sessions in 2013. Let's see what other Dems say, especially after their Schumer Shutdown fiasco. https://t.co/LKn1Y8zyxr — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 26, 2018

Cotton packs several good points into a single tweet. Since when is the Senate Minority Leader critical to all legislation? Some Senate Democrats likely will be willing to part company with Schumer (and the appalling Dick Durbin) to be able to say that they did something for the “Dreamers” who have been protesting outside Schumer’s house. Certainly the fiasco of the Schumer Shutdown hasn’t strengthened the Minority Leader’s hand.

Senator Cotton has been devoting his Twitter feed to the immigration controversy; there is lots more good commentary there, like this response to Dick Durbin: