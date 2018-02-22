Posted on February 22, 2018 by John Hinderaker in gun control

A Guide to Weapons For the Uninformed

The way the Left swings into action every time a nut commits mass murder with a firearm, you would think that school shootings are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Michael Ramirez reminds us that according to FBI homicide statistics, rifles are the country’s least popular murder weapon. If you really wanted to do something about violent crime, it would make more sense to crack down on knives. Or fists. Click to enlarge:

