Breaking: The Memo Is Out!

The infamous Nunes memo has been released in the last hour. The House website is intermittently clogging up as you might imagine, but you can try to download it yourself here or here.

On a quick first read, there is not much in it that we didn’t already know in general terms— the flyblown Steele dossier was the sole “evidence” the FBI used to obtain a FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page. (Though Point #5 of the memo toward the end contains some suggestions that FBI officials consciously conspired in a manner that might be legally culpable.) The memo does name names in the FBI and Justice Department, but I think the upcoming Inspector General’s report may be more damaging for Justice and the FBI than this.

One particular point is intriguing—the mention that the FISA warrant on Page was renewed three times, but that under FISA renewals of warrants require a separate finding of probable cause. Were there separate findings offered to the FISA court, or just some fancy footwork by the FBI claiming that parts of the Steele dossier had been authenticated, thus providing a new and “separate” probable cause?

It is hard to understand why Adam Schiff has his knickers so fully bunched up over this. Unless he knows that this is only the tip of the iceberg. Hmmm. I think Schiff should release his memo now, too.