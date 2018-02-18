Facebook footnotes

It’s hard to pick up in the clatter of the Democrats’ media adjunct, but Facebook vice president of advertising Rob Goldman has taken to Twitter to make a point or two congenial to President Trump. Indeed, he sounds a little like President Trump in the Tweets below. He makes the point that Russian spending on Facebook ads after the election exceeded spending before the election. I didn’t know that. Why hasn’t that point made it through the clatter? Goldman explains that “few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of T[r]ump and the election.”

The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof — Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018

I’d like to see those post-election ads. What line were the Russians pushing about President Trump in the wake of his election? I don’t know.

The New York Times published a set of the Russians’ election-related Facebook ads disclosed at a congressional hearing on November 1, 2017. Below is one the Times describes as a Bernie Sanders superhero promoting gay rights. Dose someone think that stuff like this persuaded a voter to do anything other than get out his crayons?

The Times published one post-election anti-Trump ad. If the Russians had actually supported Trump to win the election, is this the line they would have pushed when it came to pass?

Via Kurt Wagner/Recode.