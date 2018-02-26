Media Correction of the Month

Sometimes you really have to wonder just how dumb reporters and editors at the Associated Press must be. This correction takes the prize perhaps for the whole year, though to be fair, given the quality of mind shown by the Broward County sheriff, I can understand why a reporter might write something so idiotic. But let it sink in anyway:

Well, I suppose we should be grateful that it was only rendered “sit and shiver.” It doesn’t take much imagination to come up with how AP could have screwed it up even worse.