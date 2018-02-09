Paging Carter Page (5)

I flagged Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama as one of my top 10 books of 2017. Written by David Garrow in the mold of Robert Caro, it is a staggeringly researched biography. I haven’t read the book from cover to cover, but in what I have read I think I have learned something new on every page.

Professor Garrow is a principled man of the left. He broke new ground with his 1981 book The FBI and Martin Luther King, Jr., drawing on documents extracted from the FBI with a little help from the Freedom of Information Act. He followed up with his Pulitzer Prize-winning history, Bearing the Cross: Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Tucker Carlson invited Professor Garrow to discuss Rising Star on his FOX News show this past May. The video is posted here on YouTube. Carlson invited Professor Garrow back this week for his quick take on the case of Carter Page (less than three minutes). We await further information before we can form final judgment(s), but let us hear from Professor Garrow in the meantime.

Quotable quote: “The Steele Dossier is C-R-A-P. It’s BS.”