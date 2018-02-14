Target: Happy Valentine’s Day To My “Person!”

My wife used to be a loyal Target shopper; in fact, she worked for Target quite a few years ago. Her loyalty has waned as the company has gotten ever more PC, but she still shops there occasionally. She took this picture of a Valentine’s Day display in our local Target store:

“You Are My Person.” How romantic! Is Valentine’s Day really celebrated by a lot of people who aren’t sure whether the object of their affections is a man or a woman? Or, if the company wants to be gender-neutral, how about “You are my valentine?”

Then there is the creepily multicultural hand, which replaces the traditional heart. At least, I think it is supposed to be multicultural. Not sure what is going on there. If you wonder what the deal is with the folded-down fingers, as I did, my wife says it means “I love you” in sign language. I doubt that many people will realize this when they see the display.

Does Target seriously believe that its shoppers, most of whom are suburban moms, will be inspired by “You are my person”? Or are they past the point where selling products is their primary motivation? This strikes me as pure virtue-signaling. Or rather, not even virtue, but leftist conformism signaling. No doubt Justin Trudeau would approve, but I doubt that many Target shoppers are impressed.