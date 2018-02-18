Trump vs. The Hill

President Trump has been tweeting up a storm. Some of his tweets have been about Robert Mueller’s indictment of a number of Russians, which we have written about extensively here. For example:

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

He’s right. Trump is too polite to mention that the Democratic Party shares, in some respects, Russia’s goals.

Here is another one:

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia – it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

There are several more. This is too much for the Democratic Party press to bear. The Hill, for example, headlines: “Trump’s anger boils over with Russia probe.”

President Trump vented his anger with the Russia investigation late Saturday night and Sunday morning, declaring that “they are laughing their asses off in Moscow” over the ongoing probe into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election. In a remarkable burst of tweets sent from his Mar-a-Lago resort, the president blamed the Obama administration for not doing enough to deter Russia and claimed he never denied the meddling took place — all while undercutting his own national security adviser who said Saturday that the interference is now “beyond dispute.”

The Hill takes it upon itself to explain why Trump is wrong.

The tweets revealed the depth of Trump’s frustration following special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of more than a dozen Russians accused of meddling in the 2016 election in an effort to boost Trump’s campaign.

Frustration, or maybe sense of vindication. The Hill doesn’t mention that Mueller’s indictment says the Russians posted information favoring Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump and Jill Stein, while opposing Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

The president has not criticized Russia for its election-meddling scheme, opting to focus on the ways he believes Mueller’s indictment exonerates his campaign from colluding with the Kremlin.

The absence of any allegation of collusion, together with the affirmative allegation that any Americans who had contact with the Russians were “unwitting,” does seem to be a significant feature of the indictment. But the Hill isn’t giving up hope!

The Hill is horrified that Trump criticized the FBI. How dare he?

Late Saturday night, Trump accused the FBI of missing “all of the many signals” about the alleged Parkland gunman because “they are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.” The attack on the FBI appeared to alarm Trump’s critics the most.

I’m so old, I can remember when it was Democrats who criticized the FBI–which, by the way, obviously deserves whatever criticism it gets in connection with the Parkland shootings.

This is especially entertaining:

But his most surprising target was national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who spoke at length at a conference in Munich about threats posed by Russia. “General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!” Trump tweeted. Trump was referring to Clinton and an explosive dossier of alleged ties between Trump and Russia compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, which was funded in part by Democrats tied to the 2016 nominee. Republicans charge that the unverified claims in the dossier helped launch the Russia investigation, a claim not supported by public documents.

That last assertion is mystifying. As far as I know, there is no dispute about the fact that the Steele dossier “helped launch the Russia investigation.” That, in fact, appears to be an understatement.

The president also dug up stories…

I love that: “dug up.”

…that have been focal points for Republicans, including Clinton’s paid speeches and allegations that she improperly approved the sale of a Canadian uranium mining company with holdings in the U.S. to Russia. Former administration officials have denied any wrongdoing.

There you have it! “Former administration officials have denied any wrongdoing.” No more need be said on that subject! This is the kind of press coverage you get when you are a Democrat.

The good news is, there are many more people who read President Trump’s tweets than who read The Hill.