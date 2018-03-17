Posted on March 17, 2018 by Scott Johnson in FBI, Russia investigation

Brennan barks, but the caravan…

Former CIA Director John Brennan appears to be rabid. In the tweet below regarding President Trump’s disparagement of Andrew McCabe, he is all but foaming at the mouth. Brit Hume :advises: “Be grateful Brennan didn’t say this to your face. You’d still be wiping the spittle off.” We’re thinking roughly along the same lines. Sharyl Attkisson separately asks: “A guy like this would never misuse intel or his authority—would he?” I think that is a rhetorical question.

