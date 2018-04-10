Posted on April 10, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Announcements

Leaving Facebook

We have agreed among ourselves to abandon the Facebook software for comments and to adopt the Disqus software in its stead as soon as practicable. That’s the good news. In the process comments previously posted via the Facebook software will be lost. That’s the bad news. It’s an unavoidable cost of making a transition that we think is desired and desirable. We want commenters to know so that they (you) can plan accordingly. I will post updated announcements under this heading as soon as I have a better idea of the timetable for the transition from Facebook to Disqus.

Responses

