James Comey In Panic Mode

That’s my interpretation of this tweet, anyway:

Dangerous time when our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything. Americans must break out of that bubble and seek truth. — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Many people criticize Donald Trump’s tweets as ill-advised, unpresidential, and so on. Perhaps so. But we have learned a lot about both James Comey and John “Comrade” Brennan from their tweets, too–much of it considerably less flattering than anything we have learned about Trump.

Speaking of whom…I assume that Comey intended his tweet as a response to a series of tweets by the president early this morning that included this one:

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

I assume Comey is getting worried because the story of how senior Obama officials conspired to spy on the Trump campaign and then get the Fusion GPS smears into the public domain is slowly coming out. If I were in his shoes, I would be worried too.