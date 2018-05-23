Posted on May 23, 2018 by John Hinderaker in James Comey

James Comey In Panic Mode

That’s my interpretation of this tweet, anyway:

Many people criticize Donald Trump’s tweets as ill-advised, unpresidential, and so on. Perhaps so. But we have learned a lot about both James Comey and John “Comrade” Brennan from their tweets, too–much of it considerably less flattering than anything we have learned about Trump.

Speaking of whom…I assume that Comey intended his tweet as a response to a series of tweets by the president early this morning that included this one:

I assume Comey is getting worried because the story of how senior Obama officials conspired to spy on the Trump campaign and then get the Fusion GPS smears into the public domain is slowly coming out. If I were in his shoes, I would be worried too.

