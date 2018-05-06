Paging Sally Yates

Victor Davis Hanson is an author, classicist, military historian, former university teacher, and incredibly prolific columnist. Like a writer of science fiction, he calls on a vivid imagination to conjure an alternative universe. In the alternative universe of his imagination, Democrats are held to the same standards as Republicans. Take, for example, his column “What if Mueller questioned Barack Obama?” It is in its own way a Swiftian satire of the world we’re living in.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was an Obamabot holdover in the Department of Justice for the first few weeks of the Trump administration. In that capacity she played a leading role in the events that culminating in the resignation and indictment of Michael Flynn related to his alleged dishonesty about an intercepted conversation with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. Subsequent events based on Yates’s testimony are set forth this ABC timeline.

I thought of Yates when reading of John Kerry’s recent meeting with the Iranian foreign minister (cited below). I wrote Yates yesterday morning and again today to ask for her comment:

Dear Ms. Yates: I write for the website Power Line (powerlineblog.com) and write to request a comment from you on John Kerry’s reported meeting with the Iranian foreign minister to work against the Trump administration’s possible exit from the Iran deal. The story is reported by Matt Viser in the Boston Globe and available online [here].

Will you please comment on the possible Logan Act violation involved in Kerry’s meeting as reported in the Globe?

Thank you for your courtesies and consideration.

Scott Johnson

Power Line (powerlineblog.com)

St. Paul, Minnesota

Cell: [omitted]

So far, Yates has maintained radio silence. I think it’s nevertheless worth asking her a question or two and, as far as I know, I’m the only one doing it even if I’m not the only one with the same train of thought.