Posted on May 31, 2018 by Scott Johnson in 2016 Presidential Election, Barack Obama

The Final Year, Thank God (3)

In my notes on the HBO documentary The Final Yearhere (part 1) and here (part 2) — I lacked film clips of either of the films two highlights. The reaction of Obama fabulist Ben Rhodes accounts for one highlight. Video of the clip is in the tweet below. David Burge (Iowahawk) comments that “it takes a heart of stone not to laugh your ass off.”

The video clip below gives us the Ben Rhodes Remix.

Drawing on an advance copy of the new book by Ben Rhodes, New York Times reporter Peter Baker gives us Obama’s reaction to Trump’s victory in “How Trump’s election shook Obama: ‘What if we were wrong?'” It puts an exclamation point on my thought that The Final Year would better have been titled The Final Year, Thank God.

