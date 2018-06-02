On top of yesterday’s jobs report–so good that it had Nancy Pelosi mumbling that “strong employment numbers mean little”–the Atlanta Fed now estimates 2nd quarter GDP growth at an annualized rate of 4.8%. This is based in part on private fixed investment growth rising at a 5.4% rate.

As CNBC notes, “the biggest job gainers have been groups that have historically suffered from stubbornly high levels of unemployment, including younger workers, black workers and so-called marginally attached workers.” On Fox News earlier today, Candace Owens said it’s a great time to be a black American:

.@RealCandaceO: “It cannot be overstated what this president has done for the black community, the hope that he is inspiring, the economic growth that he has inspired.” pic.twitter.com/Jqir5Fvkdc — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2018

Bob Mueller better hurry, before more good news leaks out.