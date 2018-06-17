Children Separated at the Border?

Let’s start with the fact that Democrats are desperate. Republican economic policies, pursued by the Trump administration and enacted by the Republican Congress, have our economy humming along at a historic rate. Overseas, the Trump administration has moved to advance America’s trade interests and to neutralize some of the principal threats against us, including that from North Korea.

What is a loyal Democrat to do? Change the subject. Hence the obsession, which has blown up over the past few days, with the alleged separation of parents from their children at the country’s Southern border.

Some questions seem to be infrequently asked. What families are we talking about? Why are they at the Southern border in the first place? How long does the alleged separation last, and what is the reason for it? What were the policies of past administrations? Instead, we have seen an over-the-top attack on the Trump administration, and Republicans in general. Although, as far as I can tell, the photos of children in cages date from the Obama era.

Still, it’s a complicated situation. A reporter called me on Friday asking for a quote on the issue. I told her that I have been too busy to investigate it beyond the headline level, and, being unable to offer any intelligent comment, I preferred to stay silent. She thought this a remarkable instance of self-restraint.

I still haven’t had time to look into the “separated children” issue in any detail, but in the meantime, Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted these comments. She should be in a position to know, so I reproduce them here:

This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

You are not breaking the law by seeking asylum at a port of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

DHS takes very seriously its duty to protect minors in our temporary custody from gangs, traffickers, criminals and abuse. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

Is all of this correct? I have no reason to doubt it, although liberals are hysterical on Twitter, attacking Nielsen.

Speaking of Twitter: leftist trolls have gone crazy over the last 24 hours, attacking conservatives who have done innocuous Fathers’ Day tweets, trying to shame them with whatever the administration’s border policies may be. You can catch up with this insanity here and here, if you are so inclined.

The moral of that story is that liberals are nuts. Also, Democrats undoubtedly overestimate the number of voters who are shocked at the idea of parents being separated from their well-cared-for children when they try to enter the country illegally.