Clapper on the great unmasking

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is a known liar. Former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power is a known reprobate. Invoking the testimony of Clapper to question Power places us in a wilderness of mirrors, yet Hugh Hewitt rightly turned to Clapper for his take on the unresolved scandal of Samantha Power. Jay Latimer to the contrary notwithstanding, Hugh did not ignore it.

Interviewing Clapper about his new memoir yesterday, Hugh asked about Power’s sworn testimony that other Obama unnamed administration officials made numerous intelligence “unmasking” requests in her name. Clapper responded (my italics): “I don’t know quite how that would happen, you know, because the only way you can make an unmasking request is that you have authorized access to the report in question in the first place. So I don’t know how that, quite how that would work.”

According to Rep. Trey Gowdy, Power gave her puzzling testimony that she didn’t do it to the House Oversight Committee this past October. How is it that this scandal remains unresolved more than six months later?