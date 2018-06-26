Democrat Threatens to Murder Congressman’s Children

Brian Mast is a veteran who lost both his legs to an IED in Afghanistan. In 2016, we endorsed him when he ran for the House. Happily, he won, and now represents Florida’s 18th District.

Now, a Floridian who is active in the Democratic Party is under arrest for threatening to kill Mast’s children:

Laurence Wayne Key, a volunteer for the Democratic Party of Martin County, Florida, has been arrested after he allegedly made a call to Rep. Brian Mast’s (R-Fla.) Washington, D.C. office and threatened to kill his kids over the situation at the border.

***

“I’m going to find the Congressman’s kids and kill them,” Key said. “If you’re going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids. Don’t try to find me because you won’t.”

In fact, the police identified Key’s telephone number and found him quickly.

According to his Facebook profile, Key was very active in the local Democratic party. His banner picture showed his support for Planned Parenthood. He has also expressed a strong dislike for President Donald Trump.

Of course he has. He is a Democrat. Is it any surprise, given the torrent of hate unleashed by that party’s leaders and media mouthpieces, that Key’s thoughts, like those of James Hodgkinson, turned to murder? With leading Democrats like Maxine Waters advocating physical confrontations that inevitably will lead to violence, there is every reason to fear that one of these days, a loyal Democrat will take his obsessive hatred too far.