In search of the origin (2)

Lee Smith is a keen and sober analyst of matters including the Mueller Switch Project. Having pieced together public evidence and related interviews, he speculates that the Mueller probe represents the culmination of a series of FBI stings on the Trump campaign. This is the burden of Lee’s RealClearPolitics column “Seven mysterious preludes to the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.” It’s an important column that should remain of interest as more evidence becomes available.

In the meantime we have the continuing struggle between House investigating committees and the Department of Justice/FBI about documents that should resolve the question explored in the column. The House is preparing to vote tomorrow on a resolution expressing demanding compliance with House subpoenas. The resolution is posted online here (I think); a related press release is posted here. If one is paying attention, one inevitably gets the feeling that they — the Department of Justice and the FBI — are hiding something.