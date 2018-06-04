Today’s Gratuitous Smile

Today’s completely unexpected smile comes to us courtesy of the New York Times, of all places. Scott has already noted Bill Clinton’s discomfort in being asked on the Today Show about Monica Lewinsky, which was supposed to be about the novel he has “co-written” with James Patterson. The novel, The President Is Missing, has as its main character “President Jonathan Lincoln Duncan,” which offers a surprisingly close parallel to “William Jefferson Clinton.”

Now I’m not going to read the novel, though there is this one sentence from the New York Times‘s review today that might almost make it worth it:

Readers may wonder why the authors decide early on to kill off the first lady, who was a brilliant law student when she first dazzled Duncan, and why some of her last words were: “Promise me you’ll meet someone else, Jonathan. Promise me.”

Methinks there’s some subliminal projection here.

P.S. Why is Clinton suddenly “co-authoring” novels with mega-best seller James Patterson? Ah, to ask the question is to answer it. With the Clinton Foundation money-machine no longer working to fulfill the Clinton’s grifting habits, getting some best-selling novel money may be the next easiest way to fill their bank accounts.