Trey Gowdy, We’re Going to Miss You

Today the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on the DOJ Inspector General’s report on corruption in the FBI and the Department of Justice. No doubt more highlights will emerge, but for now, watch Congressman Trey Gowdy question IG Michael Horowitz. Gowdy does a beautiful job of tying together the now-familiar FBI text exchanges with the issues of bias, the effect of that bias on the Clinton and Russia investigations, and the FBI’s total failure to investigate the “intent” standard that it wrongly read into the Espionage Act. You really should check it out, if only because it is therapeutic: