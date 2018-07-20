Analyze this

We are inundated by stupidity in the news, by the calculated stupidity of those who would exploit our stupidity, and by stupidity that is aggravated by the reporters themselves. Here are a few tweets directing our attention to newsworthy items with sane commentary that partakes of the soul of wit:
Thank you, Glenn Reynolds:
Trump has Democrats chanting "USA" and denouncing Russia. Is there *anything* he can't do? https://t.co/wSpuG9BaQW
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) July 20, 2018
Thank you, Mark Hemingway:
Ambassador Chris Stevens could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/GmGITVTg9t
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 20, 2018
Thank you, Roger Simon:
IT’S OFFICIAL> The FBI is a whorehouse of justice. https://t.co/F4HrdSrzYb
— Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) July 20, 2018