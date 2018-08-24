Yesterday on the Laura Ingraham show, I interviewed Clay Travis, the only person to have been banned by both ESPN and CNN. Travis is one of the country’s best-known sports commentators–the host of a Fox radio show and founder of Outkick the Coverage. Travis is the author of a brand-new book, Republicans Buy Sneakers Too: How the Left Is Ruining Sports With Politics.

I had time only to skim the book before interviewing Clay, but it is entertaining and very much on target. He recounts the disaster at the University of Missouri, pulls no punches in explaining why Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest was not just inappropriate but wrong, expresses amazement at being let go by Jack Daniels–a company that apparently has no idea who consumes its products–and much more. He contrasts LeBron James (wrong approach) with Michael Jordan (right approach) and concludes with “How to Make Sports Great Again.”

If you are even slightly interested in sports, and in particular the weird phenomenon of left-wing sports coverage, you will enjoy Republicans Buy Sneakers Too. I guarantee it.