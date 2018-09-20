Posted on September 20, 2018 by Paul Mirengoff in Brett Kavanaugh, Judicial nominees

Ford’s ridiculous demands

Citing “sources,” Fox News’ Shannon Bream reports on the demands Christine Blasey Ford and her legal team are making as a condition for her testifying about her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh:

Ford team wants NO questions from lawyers, only Qs from Committee members, #Kavanaugh cannot be in the room, Kavanaugh must testify FIRST – more to come …

These demands are absurd. No questions from lawyers? I guess Ford wants to be able to claim she’s being persecuted by an all-white-male panel. She doesn’t want a woman to examine her, which I imagine is what the Republicans have in mind.

But effective cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth. And in-practice lawyers, not politicians who once may have practiced law, generally make the best cross-examiners.

If Ford is telling the truth she shouldn’t be afraid of lawyers. The Committee should reject this demand.

Kavanaugh can’t be in the room? Say what? Ford is accusing Kavanaugh of a crime. Criminal defendants aren’t booted out of the courtroom when their accusers testify. As the accused, albeit not in a criminal proceeding, the interests of justice demand that Kavanaugh be confronted with the witness against him.

Kavanaugh must testify first? Give me a break. The accuser always goes first, whether in a criminal or a civil proceeding. How else can the accused defend himself against what’s actually being alleged?

I hope that the swing GOP Senators — e.g. Flake and Collins — will see the absurdity of Ford’s demands, so that Chairman Grassley confidently can reject them outright. If he does, there’s a good chance Ford will back down. If she doesn’t, the Committee can vote immediately.

