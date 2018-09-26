Illegal Immigrant Arrested In Serial Murders

A serial killer who attacked homeless men with a baseball bat has terrorized Los Angeles, killing three and leaving others in critical condition. On Monday, Ramon Escobar was arrested for the baseball bat murders. It sounds as though he likely committed additional murders in Houston, as well as other violent crimes.

Escobar is an illegal immigrant who was deported multiple times and released by ICE under Obama administration guidelines, despite six felony convictions:

On Monday, police arrested Ramon Alberto-Escobar, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who has been deported six times, for seven attacks on homeless people in California. Three of the victims allegedly beaten by Alberto-Escobar have died. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a statement noting that the Obama administration had released him. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer against unlawfully present Salvadoran national Ramon Alberto-Escobar following his arrest Sept. 24 in Los Angeles for murder,” Paige Hughes, an ICE spokesman, declared in a statement. Hughes noted that “Alberto-Escobar was ordered removed from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge in February 1988 and has been removed to El Salvador six times between 1997 and 2011. Alberto-Escobar also has six felony convictions for burglary and illegal reentry.” Yet ICE released this illegal immigrant in the very last days of the Obama administration. “After illegally reentering the U.S. following his most-recent removal Alberto-Escobar filed an appeal of his immigration case with the Board of Immigration Appeals in June 2016, which the courts granted in December 2016,” Hughes added. “ICE released him from custody on an Order of Supervision in January 2017 pursuant to the court’s decision.”

Nice going. It will be interesting to learn the grounds of Escobar’s appeal. The Obama administration’s catch and release policies were responsible for countless violent crimes. Public safety demands effective immigration enforcement, no matter how much liberals may whine about it.