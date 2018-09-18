Sen. Collins’s Good Idea

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine takes a lot of heat for being a liberal Republican, but she has expressed suitable outrage at the way the last-minute charge against Brett Kavanaugh was rolled out. Now she has a great suggestion for the prospective hearing. (If this facsimile is too hard to read, click on the previous link and you can get a PDF of the full-sized document):

As of this writing there are reports that Prof. Ford is balking at testifying, or demanding certain conditions or limitations on the questioning, though with this fast-moving story and flood of incorrect or inaccurate information, it is hard to know what is really going on. But I have a hunch that if Sen. Collins’s proposal is embraced, Prof. Ford will withdraw from the hearing.