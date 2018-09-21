Posted on September 21, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Brett Kavanaugh, Mitch McConnell, Senate

Thanks, Sen. McConnell, I needed that

We owe Justice Gorsuch to the skill and audacity of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It is good to hear from him today as Senate Democrats and their media adjunct have gone into the current frenzy over the impending confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Senator McConnell somehow sensed that we needed to hear a certain soothing message today. He has never sounded better to me. Speaking words of wisdom, let it be!

