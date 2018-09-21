Thanks, Sen. McConnell, I needed that

We owe Justice Gorsuch to the skill and audacity of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It is good to hear from him today as Senate Democrats and their media adjunct have gone into the current frenzy over the impending confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Senator McConnell somehow sensed that we needed to hear a certain soothing message today. He has never sounded better to me. Speaking words of wisdom, let it be!
Sen. Mitch McConnell: “You’ve watched the fight. You’ve watched the tactics. … In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court… Don’t get rattled by all of this. We’re gonna plow right through it and do our job.” https://t.co/18iCOoSENj pic.twitter.com/Y368qarLJd
