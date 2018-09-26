The Democrats’ Descent Into Madness Continues

Judge Kavanaugh released a statement today that said, among other things, that Julie Swetnick’s story is “from the Twilight Zone.” In my view, the entire Democratic Party has entered the Twilight Zone. The latest is from Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who says he is going to court to try to block the Senate from voting on Kavanaugh’s nomination:

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., says he will seek a federal court injunction to, as Politico described it, “stop a final vote on Brett Kavanaugh, asserting an obstruction of his constitutional duty to advise and consent on nominees.” According to Oregon media, “Merkley asserts he’s not being given adequate time to do his job of reviewing Kavanaugh’s qualifications.”

Given that Merkley announced his opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation on July 9, that is hardly a credible assertion. But in any event, the idea that a federal judge can or will order the Senate not to vote on a nomination, or anything else, is laughable. The Democrats have gone mad.