Cassidy’s Kavanaugh lesson

Louisiana Senator (Dr.) Bill Cassidy seized on a teachable moment that made the rounds on Twitter yesterday, where I found it with John O’Sullivan’s comment: “Please, please, please keep showing this. It makes a better case for putting Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court than any of his supporters managed to do–with the possible exception of Senator Linds[e]y Graham.”

Protester demands that GOP Senator @BillCassidy "apologize to my children for ruining their futures.” Cassidy looks at the kids: “Guess what? Your parents are using you as tools. In the future if somebody makes an allegation against you & there’s no proof for it, you'll be OK." pic.twitter.com/y6WKtPhpYO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2018

Last week Senator Cassidy filed his own video statement supporting the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh here.