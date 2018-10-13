Posted on October 13, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Brett Kavanaugh, Senate

Cassidy’s Kavanaugh lesson

Louisiana Senator (Dr.) Bill Cassidy seized on a teachable moment that made the rounds on Twitter yesterday, where I found it with John O’Sullivan’s comment: “Please, please, please keep showing this. It makes a better case for putting Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court than any of his supporters managed to do–with the possible exception of Senator Linds[e]y Graham.”

Last week Senator Cassidy filed his own video statement supporting the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh here.



