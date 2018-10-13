Dumbest Anti-Trump Slur Ever? [Updated]

At a rally in Ohio yesterday, President Trump praised two natives of that state, William McKinley and Ulysses Grant. Trump related how President Lincoln turned to Grant after a succession of commanders had been beaten by Robert E. Lee, who was, as Trump said, “a great general.” Grant, despite supposedly being an alcoholic, knew how to win, and defeated Lee’s army. All of which is true, except that like many others, Trump exaggerated the extent of Grant’s problems with alcohol.

Liberals absurdly claimed that President Trump’s acknowledgement that Lee was a great general was–somehow–racist. You can’t make this stuff up. “Journalist” Soledad O’Brien tweeted:



Subsequently, O’Brien sort of backed off, and sort of doubled down:



It is “idiotic” to talk about the Civil War? Why? This is the real point: if the GOP is so racist, why don’t the Democrats have any good examples of it? Why do they continually have to offer pathetic non sequiturs like this one?

O’Brien wasn’t the only “journalist” who tried to make something out of the president’s reference to Lee. The Washington Post chimed in with one of the dumbest headlines ever:

Do the Democrats really not understand what fools they are making of themselves?

Via Twitchy.

UPDATE: NBC News jumped on board the Lee bandwagon, too:



Honestly, you can’t keep up with the stupidity of the Democratic Party press.