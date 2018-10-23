Ellison falls behind Wardlow

In the race for Minnesota attorney general, the Star Tribune reports the results of its current Star Tribune/MPR Minnesota Poll. The poll shows that Extreme Keith Ellison has fallen behind Doug Wardlow, 43-37. Except in the context of the challenge this race has posed for Republicans over the past 50 years, the numbers are not impressive. However, looking at the internal breakdown the Star Tribune has posted here, Ellison has proved a no sale everywhere but the Twin Cities. He is trailing in the suburbs. He is trailing outstate. Whereas Wardlow holds a significant lead among men, Ellison is essentially tied with women. If these numbers hold, they won’t do the job for Ellison.

The obvious question is how undecided voters will break. Doug has not achieved anything like Ellison’s name recognition. Ellison is well known. Undecided voters have not bought him or the dog food he is peddling. Although Van Berkel’s story leaves this question unexplored, my guess is that Doug is likely to have more of an upside with undecided voters than Ellison.

Incidentally, Van Berkel’s Star Tribune story would lead one to believe that Monahan’s charge against Ellison is not well founded, but I think that anyone who reads Susan Ellingstad’s investigation report (below) for the DFL is likely to conclude otherwise. See my post “The case against Keith Ellison.”

One more point. Ellison abuse victim Karen Monahan is scheduled to appear on FOX News this week, although breaking stories may preempt her. My friend Andrew Parker is Monahan’s attorney. He advises me that Monahan is scheduled to appear on Shannon Bream’s show tonight and Fox and Friends tomorrow morning. She is scheduled to appear on CNN and Twin Cities news outlets KSTP and KMSP this week as well.

Forgive me for repeating myself. Keith Ellison is a national disgrace. Ellison’s hustle should come to an end right here, right now. I support Doug Wardlow. Contribute to Doug’s campaign here.

Keith Ellison Investigation… by on Scribd