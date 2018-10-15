Godless Democrats?

It is disputed whether delegates to the Democratic National Convention in 2012 booed a proposed resolution acknowledging God, but regular church attendance is nowadays one of the best predictors of partisan voting patterns (regular churchgoers vote heavily GOP), and needless to say environmentalism–especially the Calvinist-tinged kind dear to Al Gore–is the only religion that generates any enthusiasm among Democrats.

Then there’s this:

‘I Stand For The Flag, I Kneel At The Cross’: Allegheny Co. Democratic Party Chair Forced To Resign Amid Controversy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Salvas says he was forced to resign over two social media posts, one that he posted a year ago and one that his wife posted in July.

“I was asked by the chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Party to resign my position due to the controversy that was taking place on social media, and I did,” Salvas told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “It’s never easy when people you have never met accuse you of things and call you names, and you’ve never met them.”

A former Marine and Gulf War veteran, Salvas was just hired in September as executive director of the county party, long after he posted a picture of his wife and him on Facebook with the words, “I stand for the flag, I kneel at the cross.” . . .

But some on social media called that inappropriate for a Democratic party leader . . .