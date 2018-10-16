“Horseface” versus “Tiny”

The Trump presidency is built on the twin pillars of keeping America prosperous and entertained. So far he’s succeeding on both fronts.

Trump’s capacity to keep the economy strong may be limited. Forces beyond any president’s control go a long way to determining our economic well being.

By contrast, Trump’s capacity to entertain seems boundless. He was at it again today. Following his big court victory over Stormy Daniels, Trump tweeted:

Now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

Daniels, as Trump must have expected, fired back. She tweeted:

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.

“Penchant for bestiality”? Daniels doesn’t flatter herself with that remark.

As for “Horseface” and “Tiny,” I think the distinction is that Americans can judge for themselves the aptness of Trump’s shot at Daniels, but not of her shot at Trump.

I trust it will stay this way. We don’t need to be that entertained.